Howe can’t believe his luck as Newcastle burst past Liverpool, Real Madrid in race for Portugal star

Eddie Howe will be delighted, as Newcastle United have reportedly moved past Liverpool and Real Madrid and are now in pole position to sign a Portugal international.

As Newcastle are operating close to their Financial Fair Play limit, they will not be able to go big on multiple permanent signings in the January transfer window. Instead, the Magpies will have to rely on loan arrivals in order to bolster the injury-hit squad and help them enjoy a successful second half of the campaign.

Following Sandro Tonali’s 10-month betting ban, which will keep him out of competitive action until August, Howe has identified central midfield as an area that desperately needs reinforcements. And Newcastle are hoping to capitalise on Kalvin Phillips’ frustrating situation at Manchester City by taking him to St James’ Park.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle are advancing in their talks to sign Phillips on loan. However, Juventus also remain in the frame for the City outcast.

Newcastle’s financial situation should be stronger come the summer, and this will allow Howe to make some quality additions to the first team.

Newcastle have been named as potential suitors for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio. But in recent weeks, Liverpool, Manchester United and Madrid have all emerged as teams more likely to win the race for his services. And to make matters worse for Newcastle, Arsenal have been linked, too.

Earlier this week, Liverpool were backed to end their interest in Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly and go all out for Inacio instead. And Jurgen Klopp was handed a major boost in his chase for Inacio earlier on Friday, as reports in Spain revealed that Sporting are now willing to do business at just £39m, rather than his full £52m release clause.

But Newcastle are now emerging as serious contenders to win the race for the centre-half, in what would be a major transfer coup. As per Portuguese outlet Record (as cited by Sport Witness), Newcastle have moved into pole position to complete a deal and are ‘best positioned’ to snap Inacio up at the end of the campaign.

Newcastle ‘very interested’ in Goncalo Inacio

It is unclear whether Newcastle officials have started negotiations with Sporting, though they are ‘very interested’ in the 22-year-old and have sent numerous scouts to watch him in action this term.

Despite Inacio’s tender age, he is already an integral player for Sporting, having made 22 appearances across all competitions this season and played 144 times for the club overall.

His impressive rise at Sporting has seen him burst into the Portugal national team, with five caps to his name so far. And Inacio has proven himself to be something of a surprise scorer, having netted twice in those international appearances.

Newcastle will certainly be delighted if they manage to win this transfer race, given the calibre of clubs that are pursuing Inacio.

