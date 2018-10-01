Howe claims Bournemouth’s fitness levels are second to none in PL

Eddie Howe thinks Bournemouth’s fitness levels are “second to none” after they scored a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

David Brooks’ opener was cancelled out by a Patrick van Aanholt strike just after half-time before Junior Stanislas converted a penalty late on to give the Cherries all the points.

“It was a difficult second half. Palace played well and we took a while to get into our stride,” Howe told Sky Sports. “When we did, we had some great chances and it was a great win.

“They have good players in attacking areas and we got pinned back. The goal they scored almost released that pressure. We made a tactical switch and finished strongly.

“It is a massive part of our armory. The fitness levels are second to none. The spirit and togetherness is always there. It enables us to stay in games. I was really pleased with the desire from the players to win.

“Our wide players are vital to our way of playing. They give a link in midfield with physical, quick players in the middle. Our wide players are clever and very good footballers. They cause the opposition lots of problems.

“Pace was something we knew we needed more of in the squad when we came into the Premier League. It is vital. There are other attributes you need so we are lucky to have the right blend in our attacking players.”