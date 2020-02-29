Howe explains why Chelsea draw can be turning point for Bournemouth

Eddie Howe hopes that Bournemouth’s draw with Chelsea will be a turning point in their battle to avoid relegation.



Howe has overseen Bournemouth’s rise to become an established Premier League team during his time in charge, but this season finds his team embroiled in a battle to maintain that status.

Things started to look more hopeful for the Cherries when they went 2-1 up against top four challengers Chelsea, but they could not hold onto the lead, having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The Bournemouth boss was only seeing the positives, though, despite his side finding themselves in the relegation zone after Watford’s remarkable win over Liverpool.

“It’s a glass half full day, we were 1-0 down and it’s hard to come back against these types of teams,” Howe told Sky Sports. “We showed great spirit, we just couldn’t carry on great starts to both halves.

“We were too deep after the first 20 minutes but I was very pleased with the response.

“I had no idea from my angle if Josh King was onside or not [for the goal that put Bournemouth ahead], you just hope and pray as we were well on top at that point.

“We need to get points. We have lost some narrow games so hopefully this is a turning point.”

Read more: Frank Lampard complained that his Chelsea attackers must raise their game after Marcos Alonso had to get the goals in their draw with Bournemouth.