Howe hails Wilshere after rare 90-minute appearance

Eddie Howe was delighted with Jack Wilshere’s performance in the 0-0 draw against Tottenham, doing a lot of “unseen work” on the pitch.

Wilshere completed his first 90 minutes at club level since September 2014 and Howe was full of praise for the on-loan Arsenal midfielder.

“I thought Jack was excellent today,” Howe said.

“First and foremost from a defensive perspective, he supported Callum Wilson superbly in our pressing. He did a lot of unseen work off the ball, competed well for second balls, all the niggly things you have to do to try gain control of the game.

“With the ball I thought he had a greater influence as the game went on and towards the end made a couple of really telling passes.

“The fact he stayed on was because his performance warranted it. His fitness levels have improved to the degree where he was able to deliver that.”