Howe left fuming by referee Moss after missed penalty decision

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe criticised referee Jon Moss for missing a ‘clear penalty’ for a foul on Adam Smith.

Ryan Fraser scored the opener for the home side just before the break, but Charlie Austin’s second-half goal ensured the south coast derby ended in a draw.

Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal went in with a reckless sliding challenge and was lucky not to concede a penalty, but it was so mistimed that Adam Smith overplayed the fall and Moss booked him for diving.

The 1-1 draw means Bournemouth climb to 14th in the table, five points above the relegation zone, while Southampton move up to 11th.

“It was a clear penalty. I felt it at the time,” Howe said.

“I could not believe what the referee did and to see it again makes you feel even worse, it’s one of the most stonewall penalties you will see all season.

“We also lose him (Adam Smith) to suspension, so it’s a huge blow. All he (the ref) can do is look at it and learn from it. I can’t ask for more than that.

“Everyone wants to see diving taken out of the game but maybe he was looking for it where it hadn’t happened. It was much better from us today.

“Today we were good, Southampton were good too, there was no thought about settling for a point from either side. But we were disappointed, having taken the lead, not to hold on.”