Howe confirms Newcastle could miss out on ‘really talented’ Chelsea star despite £35m agreement

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has admitted that loanee Lewis Hall could be heading back to Chelsea next year – despite an obligation to buy.

The Magpies signed the talented 19-year-old from the Blues on loan in August with an obligation to buy worth £28million, with a further £7m in add-ons.

That will only become active after Hall makes a certain amount of performances for Newcastle this season, however.

The left-back, who can also play as a left-midfielder or as a centre-mid, has made just six appearances in all competitions so far this season.

This has prompted fears that the England Under-21 international could return to Chelsea next summer.

Losing Hall would be a blow for Howe and his team, given he is considered to be a top prospect who will only improve as he gains experience at the highest level.

READ MORE: Newcastle move for Man Utd reject hits major roadblock due to player’s staggering €20m demand

Hall must meet ‘certain criteria’ before permanent Newcastle switch

When asked about Hall’s situation on Friday, Howe said: “You’re probably asking the wrong man, I’m not 100 per cent sure.

“For me, he’s here now, he’s a Newcastle player. But I think there’s certain criteria he has to meet.”

Newcastle are currently going through an injury crisis, with several important players unavailable, but Hall’s first-team opportunities are yet to increase.

Howe is still a big admirer of the versatile teenager but admits he will need time to nail down a spot in the Newcastle starting XI.

“Lewis is a really talented player. He has huge technical qualities.

“He is creative and has very good final delivery. He’s a really good attacking full-back.

“He’s got certain things to learn defensively, which we’re working on with him.

“But he’s a young age and also recently converted to a left-back.

“There needs to be a little bit of understanding that he may take a little bit of time to get the defensive solidity that we’re looking for, but he’s a player of such high promise.”

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano bursts rumoured Chelsea transfer, with different deal far likelier to succeed instead