Howe plans talks with referee after Shawcross incident

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe plans to speak with referee Roger East after feeling key decisions went against his side in their victory against Stoke.

It could have been a tale of two penalties had the Cherries not held on to the 26th-minute lead given to them by Nathan Ake’s header to see out a 1-0 win.

The first moment of controversy came in the 11th minute as East handed the hosts a reprieve when Jack Wilshere’s beautifully-weighted pass sent Callum Wilson through on goal with Ryan Shawcross in tow.

The Stoke defender felled Wilson with a sliding challenge from behind inside the penalty area but East, to the astonishment of Howe and the majority of the rest of the 27,815 in attendance, did not award the spot-kick and waved away the appeals.

Television replays showed Bournemouth had been hard done by while Stoke should arguably have been contesting the remainder of the match with 10 men.

The attention was on East again early in the second half as this time he awarded a penalty following Bojan’s theatrical fall after Simon Francis had trod on his foot. The little Spaniard took the spot-kick himself but crashed his shot against the crossbar.

Asked about the incidents, Howe said: “At half-time I tend to focus on the team and what I can change in the second half, there’s no point chasing officials or trying to make your point that way.

“But I will be speaking to them on Monday morning to get clarity on the decisions because I felt the two big decisions in the game he got wrong, in my opinion. The first one for us is a clear penalty and I don’t think the one he gives them is a penalty.

“”It’s difficult enough having to come here when officials get all the decisions right, never mind when the two major ones in the game go against you.”