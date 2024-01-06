Howe squirming as PSG ‘approach’ Newcastle over mega-money deal for fan favourite

Paris Saint Germain have reportedly ‘approached’ Newcastle over signing their star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the current transfer window.

The 26-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on his day and played a key role in the Magpies’ success last season.

Recent reports have suggested, however, that Guimaraes has been left frustrated by Newcastle’s lack of progress this term, particularly with their early exit from the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s team currently sit in ninth place in the table, with a top-four finish looking unlikely at this stage.

Guimaraes penned a new Newcastle deal in October, extending his stay in the north east until 2028. However, the contract contains a release clause believed to be worth exactly £100m.

This has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe. Barcelona are particularly keen on the Brazilian, for example.

It now seems, however, that PSG are poised to make a move for Guimaraes this month as they look to beat the competition to Guimaraes’ signature.

PSG ‘approach’ Newcastle over Guimaraes deal

According to TNT Sports, PSG have now ‘made contact’ with Newcastle over a winter deal for Guimaraes.

The French giants are looking to reinforce their already star-studded squad this window as they look to build a team that can dominate European football.

They have had their eye on Guimaraes for some time, too, so it’s no surprise to see them sniffing after him again.

The report states that the Magpies value the midfielder at €116m (£99m) – which PSG ‘could pay in three instalments.’

It’s claimed that the potential sale of Guimaraes is ‘interesting for Newcastle,’ given they are ‘facing problems’ with Financial Fair Play.

Any deal for Guimaraes would require ‘the player’s green light,’ and it remains to be seen whether he would consider leaving St James’ Park mid-season.

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle for £40m in January 2022. He has made 86 appearances to date for the Tynesiders, netting 11 goals and making nine assists, becoming a fan favourite in the process.

Arguably, he is the most important player in Howe’s squad, so the manager will understandably be doing everything he can to keep him.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see whether PSG test Newcastle’s resolve with an offer for Guimaraes over the next few weeks, as the report suggests.

