Howe squirming, with Newcastle to be ‘forced to sell’ one of three star players due to FFP

Newcastle United could reportedly be ‘forced to sell’ one of their key players next summer to ease their Financial Fair Play issues.

The Magpies have lost seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, crashing out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Newcastle currently sit in a disappointing ninth place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift from the top four as it stands.

Pressure is beginning to mount on manager Eddie Howe, who has spent around £400m on new players since taking the reigns at St James’ Park.

Howe’s plans for this month’s January transfer window is being impacted by FFP.

When asked in a recent interview whether he had been given assurances by the Newcastle ownership over transfer funds, Howe said: “No, we haven’t had those assurances.

“I think it’s a difficult month, as we always say when January comes around. I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players.

“Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.”

Newcastle at risk of losing Guimaraes, Isak or Botman

Now, according to talkSPORT, Newcastle ‘face being forced to cash in on one of their crown jewels to raise funds for summer signings.’

The report states: “Not only will this make it difficult for manager Eddie Howe to replenish his injury-hit squad in this transfer window, with Newcastle United mainly scouring the loan market for reinforcements, but also means they are potentially facing a big decision come the end of the season.

“Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100million release clause in his contract, defender Sven Botman and striker Alexander Isak are the club’s most sellable assets at St James’ Park and none would be short of suitors not just in the Premier League but among Europe’s elite clubs.

“It may be that Newcastle have to follow Aston Villa’s example when they cashed in on Jack Grealish to fund the squad rebuild that has turned Unai Emery’s men into surprise challengers at the top of the table.”

Guimaraes (bought for £40m), Isak (bought for £58m) and Botman (bought for £32m) are among Newcastle United’s top performers and it would be a major blow for them to lose any of the trio.

They have all caught the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs in recent months, so Newcastle will no doubt be braced for offers for them at the end of the season.

