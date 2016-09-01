Howe: Wilshere could be our ‘missing piece of the jigsaw’

Eddie Howe has spoken about Jack Wilshere’s shock loan move to Bournemouth and believes one of his players helped push through the transfer.

The 24-year-old chose the Cherries over Roma and Crystal Palace, and Howe reckons the deal will help elevate both club and player.

“We talked about the club and various different things, obviously we’re delighted he’s chosen us and I feel he will do really well in the team,” Howe told the official club website.

“Jack is obviously out there on his own with his profile and what we’ve attracted before, it’s a good deal and one that can work for both sides.

“He can complement our style of play and maybe add that missing piece to the jigsaw.

“We had a good talk about football, about Bournemouth the place and the football club, thankfully he chose us.”

Huge welcome to @JackWilshere proud to have you with us @afcbournemouth #LotsofLuck — Jeff Mostyn (@jeffmostyn) August 31, 2016

Howe was coy about when Bournemouth fans would see Wilshere in action, but did reveal Wilshere’s best friend Benik Afobe did help sell the club to the England international.

“Naturally it helps when you know someone and can ask someone for an honest opinion on things,” Howe continued.

“Hopefully Benik spoke positively about us, well, I’m sure he did! It can only help your chances.

“I don’t want to overplay it, we’re delighted he chose us. We’ll wait and see when he’ll play, hopefully as soon as possible but I don’t want to set any targets.

“We’ll see how everything works in training.”