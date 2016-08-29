Howe won’t be pressed on Bournemouth’s Charlie Taylor links

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has refused to discuss their reported interest in Leeds full-back Charlie Taylor, but has teased: “There could possibly be one more.”

The in-demand Leeds left-back has just one year left on his deal at Elland Road and has already been linked with moves to Liverpool, Stoke, Burnley, West Brom and Sunderland this summer.

Taylor, the subject of our Scout feature last season, has now been linked with a move to Bournemouth, who signed his former Leeds team-mate Lewis Cook in a £7million deal earlier this summer.

Leeds boss Garry Monk is adamant the player is going nowhere.

However, although refusing to discuss the link with Taylor directly, Howe said they had done “99 per cent” of their transfer business.

And the Cherries manager remains adamant their results are unlikely to change that.

“We’ve always been very clear of what we wanted,” he said. “I’ve said possibly there could be one more, but this is a crazy transfer window so you just never know. I can’t give you an indication of anything at this minute; we’ll see what happens.

“This is going to be the toughest Premier League ever, with the players coming in, the managers. With us in our second season, that brings its own pitfalls and challenges. It’s going to be a tough.”