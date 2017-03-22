Huddersfield activate clause to sign attacker Kachunga

Huddersfield Town have triggered their clause to complete the permanent transfer of Elias Kachunga.

The 24-year-old was initially on loan from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04, with a view to a permanent deal which has been activated in advance.

Kachunga will join permanently on 1 July 2017, with the Club paying the German side €1.3 million (£1.127 million).

The former Paderborn man is currently the Terriers’ top scorer with 11 goals, playing predominantly on the right side.

Huddersfield have enjoyed a successful season so far, sitting third in the Championship table and not out of reach in the race for the top two spots.

Head Coach David Wagner commented:

“I said in the summer that this move was perfect for the Club and the player, as the loan gave everyone the chance to see how Elias would adapt to English football. I think it’s now correct to say he has adapted well!

“His style of play suits the English style perfectly. He has shown that he has learned from some early experiences in his career to become a better player.

“It’s more remarkable that he came to us as a competitor at number nine, but has made the place on the right of midfield his own through his performances.

“I know he is a very popular man with the players and fans, so completing this move is a great day for the Club. The most exciting thing is that I believe, at 24 years old, there is still more to come from Elias!”