Huddersfield boss Siewert lays down authority with captaincy decision

Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert has laid down the gauntlet by making Christopher Schindler captain until the end of the season.

The Terriers are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and look almost certain to be relegated, but they did win their last home game 1-0 against Wolves.

Siewert, speaking ahead of Town’s home game against Bournemouth, revealed that the club are battling several injury problems.

“We are short on numbers at the moment. Hoggy has a rib problem and Demeaco Duhaney is still out with his hip,” Siewert revealed.

“Depoitre has a foot problem and we are without Adama and Isaac still. Tommy (Smith) is also suspended.

“I have seen our performance down there and I look at the possibility of how we play. We will need to show a lot of energy.

“We are still fighting. We look at each game for a performance. We won at home last time and it was a big boost for us.”

Tommy Smith will miss the game as he is serving the final game of a three-game suspension which he picked up for a foul on Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron.

Siewert revealed that he has decided to make Schindler captain in Hogg’s absence, rather than handing the armband to vice-captain Smith,

“It was good to taste a win and we are looking forward. First of all Tommy was suspended for three games. This is no reflection on Tommy; he’s a great guy.

“We need leaders on the pitch. Christopher Schindler will remain our captain for the rest of the season. He has leadership quality and performs well.”