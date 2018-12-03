Huddersfield boss Wagner confirms appeal against Mounie’s red card

Huddersfield have appealed against striker Steve Mounie’s dismissal in Saturday’s home Premier League defeat to Brighton.

Mounie was controversially shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver in the 32nd minute for his challenge on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

“We appealed Steve Mounie’s red card and hope to hear something back (on Monday),” Town boss David Wagner said. “I’ve seen the video footage and still have the same opinion I had after the game.”

Wagner was furious with a number of Oliver’s decisions during his side’s 2-1 defeat and while Mounie did catch Bissouma high on his shin, the Terriers boss felt there was clearly no intent.

Mounie will start a three-match ban if Town’s appeal is unsuccessful, starting with Tuesday’s Premier League game at Bournemouth.

“On reflection it’s still the case after everything I’ve seen on video, I still have the same opinion, but it makes no sense to think further about it,” Wagner added.

Wagner and his players were also aggrieved that Oliver and his assistants refused to award Town a first-half penalty after Alex Pritchard appeared to have been hauled down in the box.