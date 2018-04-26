Huddersfield boss Wagner refuses to rule out Chelsea move

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has responded to growing speculation that Chelsea are interested in the German replacing Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

Wagner, for the time being, claims he is fully committed to keeping the Terriers in the Premier League this season, and says he will not be drawn to any interest until their survival is confirmed.

The 46-year-old went on to say that once the season is over, he would sit down with Terriers owner Dean Hoyle, to look at the best options for the club and himself.

“I want to achieve Premier League safety first, then talk to owner Dean Hoyle and then maybe look at what options are still there,” David Wagner told Kicker.

“I speak over every decision with the owners of our team – we have experienced a lot of memorable moments together, we respect and support each other.

“It will always be like this – the first and last conversation I have will be with our owner, I owe it to the club.

“I did the same way last year – first reaching the big goal, then sitting down at one table — we have a great relationship and talk about the future in peace.”

