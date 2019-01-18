Huddersfield choose familiar route as compensation agreed over new boss

Jan Siewert has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Huddersfield Town with compensation reportedly agreed.

The 36-year-old is currently the coach of Dortmund’s second team, the position David Wagner held before he moved to Huddersfield back in 2015.

German publication Bild claim that a compensation fee has been agreed between the two clubs over Siewert, believed to be in the region of €300,000 euro (£264,000).

Wagner left the club on Monday evening, and the Terriers sit bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s goalless draw at Cardiff halted a club record nine straight defeats.

“David Wagner has departed his role as head coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent,” read a club statement.

“The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the board of directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the club.”

Wagner, who signed a new three-year deal in May last year, led the club into the top tier from the Sky Bet Championship and kept them up last season.