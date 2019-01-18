Huddersfield choose familiar route as compensation agreed over new boss
Jan Siewert has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Huddersfield Town with compensation reportedly agreed.
The 36-year-old is currently the coach of Dortmund’s second team, the position David Wagner held before he moved to Huddersfield back in 2015.
German publication Bild claim that a compensation fee has been agreed between the two clubs over Siewert, believed to be in the region of €300,000 euro (£264,000).
Wagner left the club on Monday evening, and the Terriers sit bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s goalless draw at Cardiff halted a club record nine straight defeats.
“David Wagner has departed his role as head coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent,” read a club statement.
“The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the board of directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the club.”
Wagner, who signed a new three-year deal in May last year, led the club into the top tier from the Sky Bet Championship and kept them up last season.
Siewert meanwhile has managed fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen and been assistant manager at VfL Bochum, currently of the 2. Bundesliga.
An announcement on any appointment is not expected before Sunday’s game against Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to the job close friend David Wagner did at Huddersfield following his departure from the club.
Klopp said of his compatriot’s work: “He should be really proud of what he achieved there. One of the most special stories in football.
“I remember our game there and I felt really bad afterwards! In a few years I think everyone will think very positive about that period at Huddersfield.”