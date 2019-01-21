Huddersfield closing in on appointment as new boss flies in for talks

Jan Siewert is set to be announced as the new manager of struggling Huddersfield Town, according to the latest reports.

The 36-year-old is currently the coach of Dortmund’s second team, the position David Wagner held before he moved to Huddersfield back in 2015.

German publication Bild claimed last week that a compensation fee has been agreed between the two clubs over Siewert, believed to be in the region of €300,000 euro (£264,000).

Wagner left the club last Monday evening, and the Terriers sit bottom of the Premier League with relegation looking more and more certain by the week.

However, the Telegraph states that Siewert “is close to agreeing a deal to take charge” of the Yorkshire side and “is negotiating the finishing touches with his lawyer”.

Chairman Dean Hoyle believes the new head coach “will galvanise the club following a difficult start to their second consecutive season in the Premier League” the report claims.