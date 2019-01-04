Huddersfield confirm loan signing of Crystal Palace veteran Puncheon

Premier League strugglers Huddersfield have confirmed the loan signing of Jason Puncheon until the end of the season.

Puncheon has been limited to eight appearances in all competitions this term, with his only starts coming in the Carabao Cup games against Swansea, West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Terriers boss Wagner told the club’s official website: “It is important that our additions in January have the ability to arrive and make an immediate impact in our team, which I’m sure Jason can.

“He has played in this division for nearly a decade now and knows what it takes to be successful.

“As well as being a very good player, he is a great character. He has been the captain of Crystal Palace and is a real leader in the dressing room, which is something we wanted to add too.”