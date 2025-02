Huddersfield have signed striker Karlan Grant from Charlton for an undisclosed fee, the club has confirmed.

Grant has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League side, who have an option to extend the deal by another season.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals for Charlton in Sky Bet League One this season.

More to follow…

