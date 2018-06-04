Huddersfield in shock talks to land €20m-rated Dutch international

Huddersfield Town are in talks to secure the permanent signing of Netherlands international Terence Kongolo, a report claims.

The 24-year-old was hugely impressive for the Terriers last season, spending the second-half of the season at the John Smiths Stadium on loan from Monaco.

France Football claim that transfer ‘discussions’ between Monaco and Huddersfield are underway, and could result in a permanent deal at around €15-20million (£12-17m).

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Kongolo previously revealed that a permanent stay in West Yorkshire could be possible.

“They [Huddersfield] want me [for next season]. They indicated that they were satisfied with me. Maybe that’s another option,” he stated.

“I will soon have talks with AS Monaco to hear what they want. The most important thing for me is play regular football. If AS Monaco gives me a good feeling and has a good future for me, I will stay there.

“If not, I want to take a step somewhere else. I do not have time for another period like the first half of this season.”