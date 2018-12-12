Huddersfield star Mooy sidelined until February with ligament injury

Huddersfield will be without star midfielder Aaron Mooy until February due to a ligament injury, the club have confirmed.

A statement on the club’s site confirmed that the 28-year-old “suffered a tear to the Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in his right knee in Saturday’s Premier League game at Arsenal“.

After consulting a specialist on Tuesday, he has been ruled out until February, meaning he will miss the 2019 Asian Cup with Australia as well as up to 10 games for the Terriers.

“I’m gutted to be missing an important time for Club and Country,” Mooy told htafc.com.

“We’ve got a lot of fixtures over the Christmas period at Huddersfield Town, but I back the team to continue our good performances and get the results that we’re targeting.

“I’m also sad that this injury will rule me out of the Asian Cup. I’d like to wish the Socceroos all the best as they head to the UAE; I’ll be supporting them from afar.

“The hard work on my recovery has already started and I’m looking forward to being back out on the pitch.”