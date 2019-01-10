Huddersfield Town launch opening bid for Premier League winner

Huddersfield Town have made an opening offer for Leicester City’s Shinji Okazaki, according to a report.

The Terriers sit rock bottom of the Premier League with just 10 points from their opening 21 games and are in dire need of reinforcements in January.

Town boss David Wagner admitted after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol City in the FA Cup on Saturday that he may not be able to bring players in this month.

“The responsibility for what has happened at the football club in the last 3½ years is mine and that includes what’s happening at the moment,” Wagner said.

“I’ve no idea if we will be able to get a new striker. Everybody knows the circumstances we have and that financially we are not at the top.

“We will just have to see what we can make happen, but we haven’t had a winning feeling for nine games now and it’s not nice.”

However, John Percy from the Daily Telegraph has revealed that the Terriers have made an initial bid for Okazaki, but that it has been rejected.

The Japan international is out of contract in the summer so would likely be a available for a cut-price fee. He has scored once in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Huddersfield have made a bid for #lcfc striker Shinji Okazaki, who is out of contract at the end of this season. Understand the opening offer has been rejected #htafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 10, 2019

