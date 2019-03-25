Hudson-Odoi in firm response to questions over Chelsea playing time

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has batted away suggestions that he is becoming restless over his lack of Premier League playing time.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, became England’s youngest competitive debutant in Friday’s 5-0 thumping of the Czech Republic, eclipsing Duncan Edwards’ record set in 1955, and is now set to make his full debut in Podgorica.

Jadon Sancho is expected to miss Monday’s Group A European Qualifier with an unspecified knock after making his first competitive start for Gareth Southgate’s men in the game at Wembley – and the Chelsea youngster is set to take his place.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Hudson-Odoi once again hinted that he must remain patient amid a lack of opportunities at Chelsea.

“I’m not impatient. Obviously I’m always keen to play football, I love the game,” the teenager said.

“But at times you’ve got to be patient and wait for your chance to come and hopefully many more will come. I always have the same mentality, I’m not going to change because I’ve had one game with the first team (England).”

Hudson-Odoi also commented on the rise of his friend Sancho: “We’ve known each other since very young. He’s had a great season and since I’ve been here he’s helped me from day one.

“Always been with me, helped me feel comfortable and be confident. Having a friend like that is always amazing, just to bring you inot the team and help you feel yourself and be yourself.”