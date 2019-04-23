Hudson-Odoi to have surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is to have surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon which ended his season.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley and is scheduled to have an operation on Tuesday evening.

“Callum is seeing a specialist this afternoon and is expected to undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening,” said a club statement.

It means he will miss the club’s remaining fixtures as they bid to secure a top-four spot and also win the Europa League.

He will also miss England’s Nations League finals this summer after making his debut last month.

Hudson-Odoi, a product of Chelsea’s academy system, made 28 appearances and scored five goals in his breakthrough season.

He made his debut in the Community Shield against Manchester City in August and his emergence as a first-team player attracted the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate, who handed the forward his first senior cap against Czech Republic and followed it up with a start in the 5-0 win in Montenegro.

England’s manager was not the only one to be interested in Hudson-Odoi with Bayern Munich trying and failing to take him to the Bundesliga with a £35million bid in January.