Huge Bale development as Mourinho works his magic on Real star

Manchester United have reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement with Gareth Bale which will see him quit Real Madrid for Old Trafford next summer.

The former Tottenham star has been plagued by injury issues since moving to The Bernabeu in 2013 and it is thought that Real have run out of patience with the 28-year-old.

Spanish media outlet Diario Gol claims that United boss Jose Mourinho has an agreement with Bale and has convinced the club’s hierarchy that it will be a sound investment.

Real are said to be pushing for £79m (€90m) to let the Wales attacker leave but United are only willing to pay £53m (€60m) for the player.

Bale, who has also been linked with a shock return to former club Spurs, has played just 11 matches this season due to different injury issues but that won’t stop Real president Florentino Perez trying to get the maximum fee possible for the forward.