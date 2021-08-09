Huge blow for Barcelona as details of Aguero setback are revealed

Stricken Barcelona have seen their attacking woes stretched further after learning they must do without summer signing Sergio Aguero for around 10 weeks due to a calf issue.

The LaLiga giants are still reeling from the departure of Lionel Messi. The Argentine is reportedly close to joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent after financial issues forced Barcelona to bid him farewell.

Now one of the players they would have hoped would step up is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. That means that Aguero’s Barcelona debut will be delayed until around mid-October due to his injury setback.

“Tests carried out on first team player Kun Aguero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks,” Barcelona tweeted on Monday morning.

Aguero, 33, moved to the Nou Camp at the start of the summer when his contract at Manchester City expired.

He spent 10 seasons at City, winning five Premier League titles.

Aguero left England as the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, hitting 184 goals while at the Etihad Stadium.

A couple of injury-hit campaigns saw him drop down the pecking order. His final appearance came as a substitute in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

However, his start to life at the 26-time Spanish champions has been a tough one. After seeing his friend and compatriot Messi leave, Aguero now sees injury rule him out of the opening months of the campaign.

That follows bizarre reports stating Aguero is ‘unhappy at Barcelona’ and ‘looking for a way out’ of his contract.

While unsubstantiated, the claims will have come as another unwelcome distraction at Barcelona.

Pique admits huge Messi blow to Barcelona

Meanwhile, long-serving Barcelona defender Gerard Pique admits the club will not be the same without Messi.

His departure has sent ripples around the fanbase – but it’s also being keenly felt among the Barca players too.

In quotes carried by Marca, Pique said: “You are not the same side in terms of talent and magic when the best player ever leaves.

“You lose an important attacking player, who gives you a lot of goals and assists, but you have to stay competitive.

“We know that without Leo we will lose a very important piece. He is the best player in history. At the talent level we will not be as talented, but the team has to grow in other aspects.

“There are players who have to assume more responsibility and other roles. In the end we are obliged to compete and try to win.

“It is an emotional blow, especially for those of us who have spent a lot of time with him. We know that it hurts us and him too.

“And in football, it is obvious. You are talking about the best player of all time. I think the team is going to adapt.

“There are players and talent and now what is missing is bringing people together. Things will work out. We are Barça and in the end we will end up competing for the titles.”

