Inter Milan are expected to be without summer signing Alexis Sanchez until the mid-December at the earliest after the on-loan Manchester United star sustained ankle ligament damage while on international duty with Chile.

Sanchez’s 18-month nightmare at Old Trafford ended over the summer as he joined Inter on loan with an option to buy, and he made a solid start to his latest chapter in Italy by admitting he had “fallen in love with football again”.

However, his bright start to life at the San Siro has suffered an ill-timed setback after Sanchez was told he could face surgery after sustaining ankle ligament damage during Chile’s 0-0 draw with Colombia over the weekend.

And Chile’s national team coach Reinaldo Rueda has painted a bleak outlook, saying he could be sidelined until mid-December and possibly under the new year.

“He could end up under the knife,” Rueda revealed.

“Inter, his club, will decide. We could lose him for two or three months. It’s a shame because he had started playing again with Inter and scored two goals, while also playing in the Champions League.

“He was happy and super motivated. Now we have to wait for these decisive hours.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to let both Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku leave United this summer, meanwhile, has been branded one they come to regret, according to Danny Murphy.