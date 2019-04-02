Huge blow for Leeds as key star is ruled out for rest of season

Leeds left-back Barry Douglas will miss the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured medial knee ligament in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Millwall.

The Scotland star suffered the injury during the second half of the Elland Road clash but played on until the final whistle after Marcelo Bielsa had used all his subs in what turned out to be a massive win for Leeds in their promotion bid.

Douglas was seen leaving Elland Road with his leg in a brace on Saturday evening and scans have now confirmed the injury which has a recovery period of between 2 and 3 months.

The former Wolves star was able to set up Luke Ayling for Leeds’ second equaliser on Saturday, with his left-foot cross his fifth assist of the season.

Douglas had made six appearances since suffering his first serious injury of the campaign on New Year’s Day at Nottingham Forest, with Gjanni Alioski taking his place as first-choice left-back in recent weeks.

There is better news regarding Kemar Roofe, however, with the striker set to return to action next week – meaning Douglas will be the only key first-team star on the Leeds treatment table.