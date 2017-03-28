Huge blow for Liverpool as Lallana faces month out with injury

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow with the news midfielder Adam Lallana is set to miss Saturday’s Merseyside derby after sustaining a thigh injury on England duty.

The 28-year-old, who featured for just over an hour in last week’s friendly in Germany, played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania at Wembley.

However, it is understood that Lallana sustained a kick during that match and is hampered by a thigh injury which prevented him from training on Tuesday with the rest of his team-mates who returned from international duty.

His absence for the 228th Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime will be a significant loss as Lallana performs a key role in manager Jurgen Klopp’s pressing game.

The club have not put a timescale on Lallana’s recovery time but there is speculation he could be out for up to a month.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who has not played since February 11 because of a foot injury, travelled to the club’s Tenerife training camp last week but was also not present at training on Tuesday and he too is facing a race against time to be fit.