Big blow for Liverpool as major target agrees £57m Atletico Madrid move

Liverpool have suffered a huge blow to their hopes of landing a top attacking target after Thomas Lemar agreed to join Ateltico Madrid.

The Monaco winger has been a long-term target of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for the past 12 months, indeed Liverpool were snubbed several times in their attempts to land the player last summer.

And now it would seem that Atletico have stolen a march on the Anfield outfit after they swooped to secure a deal for the 22-year-old France star.

According to L’Equipe, Lemar has agreed terms with the La Liga giants and will sign a two-year after the World Cup, with the fee said to be around £57million.

Atletico’s Director of Sport Andrea Berta travelled to France to hold talks with Monaco officials about a potential deal last week and the Spanish outfit have now got their man.

The news will come as another blow to Klopp after the Reds pulled out of a deal to sign Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir last weekend due to concerns over an old knee injury.

Liverpool will now likely switch their attentions to Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, who wants to cancel his contract with the Portuguese outfit in order to force a move away, while Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele also remains an option.

