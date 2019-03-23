Huge blow for Man Utd, Liverpool as Benfica provide update on starlet

Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira has revealed that the Portuguese club are not interested in selling Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old dubbed the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool as well as European heavyweights Juventus and Real Madrid.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, United were willing to spend £155million to match the release clauses of both Felix and his Benfica team-mate Ruben Dias.

Earlier in the year, SportBild claimed Liverpool are ‘showing interest’ in the forward too as he continues to dazzle for the Portuguese giants.

However, despite the mounting interest in their young player, Vieira was keen to downplay the possibility of any transfer.

“I am happy that all of Europe is talking about Benfica’s talents,” Vieira told Tuttosport.

“Now it is clear that our project of betting on young players is bearing the desired results.

“Joao Felix the next Ronaldo? There is only one sure thing: Felix is one of the best talents produced by Portuguese footballer since Ronaldo.

“Juventus’ and Real Madrid’s interest in him? Ask them.

“At this moment we are not interested in selling him and soon we will increase the release clause in his contract.

“Joao has an incredible technique, he is fast and also very intelligent. He is a good person, he shows that he has important values that make me very proud.”