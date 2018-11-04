Huge boost for Barcelona ahead of Inter Milan CL clash

Lionel Messi could be in line to return from a broken arm after being named in Barcelona’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Inter Milan.

The Barcelona captain has been sidelined with a fractured radial bone in his right arm after falling awkwardly in the 4-2 victory against Sevilla on October 20.

As a result, the Argentina international missed last week’s 5-1 El Clasico victory against Real Madrid, but he may not be risked as he “travels without medical all-clear”, according to the club’s official Twitter account.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have won all four matches in Messi’s absence.