N’Golo Kante has indicated his willingness to end his career at Stamford Bridge after the Chelsea midfielder dismissed claims he could move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been one of Chelsea’s most consistent players since arriving from Leicester City in 2016, helping the club win the Premier League, FA Cup and, most recently, the Europa League.

Four years still remain on his contract after he signed an extension last November, but a report last week claimed last week that this will be his last season at Stamford Bridge and that the World Cup winner will push for a move to Real Madrid in summer 2020.

However, Kante has now spoken out to deny suggestions he is seeking a move elsewhere and has gone on the record to state his happiness with life at Chelsea, who look rejuvenated under Frank Lampard.

He told Telefoot: “Of course (I could finish my career at Chelsea), today I am with Chelsea until 2023.

“So, in my head, I hope to continue to have great seasons with Chelsea until 2023.”

Kante was also asked if he felt he should have joined Marseille in his homeland instead of Leicester.

The two-time Premier League winner added: “Of course not. When I arrived at Chelsea, I was at Leicester and I had just won my first title with a club.

“Today at Chelsea, I have had three wonderful years winning titles. I think that it is a club that has helped me a lot and I hope that I will be able to win a lot more titles here.

“The year at Leicester was magnificent and I did not regret my decision at all.”

Chelsea made it six wins from six with victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend to move up to third in the Premier League

