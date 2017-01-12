Huge Fellaini boost as Mourinho makes decision on his Man Utd future

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension on Marouane Fellaini’s contract, to keep the towering Belgian at Old Trafford until the summer of 2018.

The former Everton and Standard Liege star – often the subject of criticism from United’s supporters – was entering the final six months of the four-year deal he’d signed at Old Trafford when arriving from the Toffees in the summer of 2013.

Although it was widely believed that Fellaini had signed a five-year contract when he moved from Everton for £27.5million in 2013, United had an option to activate the final 12 months of the deal.

The news has emerged in the wake of Fellaini’s late goal and emotional celebration as United beat Hull City in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night – the player earning praise from his manager Jose Mourinho straight after the game, while the player also caught the eye in our Player ratings.

The player in on a reported £120,000 a week deal at United and it had been suggetsed that the player had been exploring the possibility of moving to Italy at the end of his contract, or making a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

However, the 29-year-old is now tied to United for another 18 months, which while is good news for the player, it also protects United’s interest in the midfielder and guarantees that they receive a transfer fee if Fellaini is sold at the end of the season.

The club triggered a similar clause in Dimitar Berbatov’s contract in February 2012 before selling him to Fulham for £5million six months later.