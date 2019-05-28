Huge boost for Leeds as they announce extension for manager Bielsa

Leeds have announced manager Marcelo Bielsa will remain at the club for another season.

Bielsa, 63, who guided Leeds to the play-offs in his first season, has agreed to stay at Elland Road after the Sky Bet Championship club activated their option to extend his deal for another 12 months.

“Leeds are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season,” read a statement on Leeds’ official website.

“Marcelo has met with the board of directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of head coach.”

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!