Huge boost for Liverpool as £155m Argentina star wants Anfield move

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a Juventus star if the latest reports from Italy are to be believed.

Reports earlier on Friday suggested that the Reds would try and capitalise on Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible move to Juve in order to re-launch attempts to sign Paolo Dybala.

Juve are believed to have offered £88m fto Real for Ronaldo – an offer they are considering for the 33-year-old Portugal forward and their all-time top scorer with 451 goals.

Juventus managing director Giuseppe Marotta has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of the Serie A champions making a sensational move for Ronaldo.

Now, Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claim that Dybala is willing to accept a move to Anfield as he is not pleased by Juve’s Ronaldo plot.

The Argentina international is apparently willing to enter talks with Liverpool over a possible move, with his valuation previously reported at £155m.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.