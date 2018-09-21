Huge boost for Man City as star striker pens contract extension

Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.

The Argentina striker, who became City’s record goalscorer last season, is now committed to the club until 2021.

Aguero, 30, has won three Premier League titles and scored 204 goals since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Aguero said: “I am happy for this additional year. My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires.

“This was the main reason I signed. I’m very happy because they have treated me very well since the first day I got here. I’m very happy with everything that involves the club, my team-mates, the staff and the management team.

“We have a good team, we need to be focused and if we are at 100 per cent, we have lots of chances to do great things.”

Aguero has previously spoken about ending his career back in Argentina with boyhood club Independiente after his City contract expires, but that will now have to wait at least another year.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “We are delighted that Sergio is extending his stay at Manchester City.

“We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our club for so many years and I’m sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news.”

Aguero missed the end of last season to undergo knee surgery but has begun the new campaign in good form.

He struck twice in the Community Shield win over Chelsea in August and followed up with a hat-trick against Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Of all his City goals, he is best known for his dramatic last-gasp winner against QPR to secure the title on the final day of the season in 2012.

