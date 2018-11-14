Huge boost for Man Utd as £50m target admits desire to make big move

Marko Arnautovic has revealed his desire to leave West Ham United and test himself at a higher level, with his brother/agent in agreement.

Italian newspaper Leggo claimed in the summer that Arnautovic had been made available for transfer by the Hammers with the forward wanting a move to Serie A outfit Roma.

West Ham signed Felipe Anderson on a four-year deal from Lazio for a reported fee of around £35million, potentially rising to £42million – and he could be seen as the replacement.

There has been speculation that Manchester United could pay £50million to land Arnautovic, and the former Werder Bremen man has done little to cool rumours of an exit.

“I’m 29, so that’s the best age,” the striker told Austrian newspaper Kurier.

“It’s clear that I want to compete with the best players. But in this affair I totally trust my brother.”

His brother Daniel – who is also his agent – brokered his £25million move from Stoke to the London Stadium last year, and agrees it is time for a bigger move.

“He’s already playing in the Premier League and that’s where the best players are,” he said

“But for a player like Marko this cannot be the end. He’s a big part of West Ham’s team but I think it’s possible to tease out more of him.

“For that to happen, he has to play for a top team. Marko is ready for the next step.

“A player like him should not play against relegation. He should play for the international spots.

“Marko is really enjoying playing for West Ham. He loves that club and the fans.

“But there is still that feeling, that this cannot be the end. And everybody should understand that.”

When asked if his client could leave in January, he added: ”That’s possible. It was already very, very close this last summer.”

