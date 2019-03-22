Huge boost for Manchester United with midfielder set to snub lucrative PSG deal

Manchester United have reportedly received a huge boost after midfielder Ander Herrera told the club he will snub a mega-deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign a contract extension.

An earlier report from The Sun had claimed that Herrera – whose Old Trafford deal expires this summer – had accepted a four-year contract with the French giants worth £150,000 a week.

However, ESPN now claim that the Spanish international, who has been in contract talks with the Red Devils since the summer, is keen on extending his deal by another year.

This would be a blow to PSG, who are believed to have zoned in on Herrera as the ideal replacement for wantaway midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Should Herrera not sign a new deal, he would be a free agent and would not affect PSG’s current financial outgoings too much, with the club currently close to Financial Fair Play limits.

Herrera has been in and out of the United team all season, playing only 19 of 30 Premier League ties while making just two appearances in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old is thought not to be on the four-man list of potential exits allegedly drawn up by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to see Herrera stay in Manchester.

