Huge boost for Newcastle as potential record deal is agreed

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was keeping his fingers crossed on Tuesday evening after the club made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Paraguay international Miguel Almiron.

Its is understood that a deal has been agreed for the 24-year-old Atlanta United playmaker following a lengthy pursuit and that he is on his way to England.

Atlanta have been playing hard-ball on the fee, which it is understood could rival the club record £16million Newcastle paid for Michael Owen in 2005.

Benitez had placed Almiron towards the top of his wish-list for the January transfer window and a successful conclusion to negotiations before Thursday night’s deadline would go some of the way towards quelling his unrest at a lack of progress to date.

The Spaniard has been looking for a number 10 for most of his three years on Tyneside and the South American’s arrival would finally give him the type of player he has craved throughout that time.

News of progress arrived hours before the Magpies were due to entertain Premier League champions Manchester City at St James’ Park and a day after Benitez, who is out of contract at the end of the season, had refused to give any guarantees over his future as he awaited progress.

