Huge boost for Tottenham as key star returns to full training

Jan Vertonghen has returned to training ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

The Belgium defender suffered a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last nine games, but is now fit again.

Davinson Sanchez has a hamstring problem of his own which might keep him out for the next month or so, while Kieran Trippier (groin) hopes to be back in action by the end of next week.

Danny Rose is very near a return from a groin injury, but Mousa Dembele is in Qatar, getting rehab on an ankle injury.

On the return of Vertonghen, Spurs boss Pochettino said: “It is very good news, he has been training with the group.

“We have to wait until tomorrow to see whether he can be involved.

“Jan is such an important player for us.

“We have a very busy period ahead so it’s important to recover our players.”

