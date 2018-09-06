Huge boost for Tottenham as top star reveals new deal could be imminent

Jan Vertonghen has revealed that he expects to extend his Tottenham contract by a year, keeping him at the club until 2020.

Vertonghen’s current contract was agreed in December 2016 and is due to expire at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Belgian has been the rock of Tottenham’s defence since joining the club from Ajax in summer 2012 and he was particularly impressive alongside Davinson Sanchez last season.

“My contract is expiring at the end of the season, but Tottenham have an option to extend it with one year,” he told Belgian media this week. “I think they will take up the option. We’ll see what happens.”

Vertonghen helped his country to the semi-finals of the World Cup this summer and is currently with the national squad for the friendly against Scotland on Friday night.

The centre-back has made 250 Spurs appearances in all competitions and has previously stated that he hopes to play on until his late-30s.

“It’s very hard to finish your career at this level as it demands a lot of your body,” he said in December 2016. “But I will try and I’m doing everything I can to stay as fit as possible to compete for as long as I can at this level.

“Not a lot of players can play here until they’re 36 or 37 but I will do my best to play here as long as I can.”

