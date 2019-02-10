Huge Cavani blow as PSG confirm injury ahead of Man Utd tie

Edinson Cavani looks certain to miss the first leg of the Champions League clash with Manchester United after suffering a hip injury.

The 31-year-old injured a tendon in his hip after scoring a penalty in Saturday’s 1-0 Ligue 1 victory over Bordeaux.

Fellow attacker Neymar has been ruled out of Tuesday’s first leg at Old Trafford and the return game on March 6 with a broken metatarsal.

In a statement, PSG said the length of Cavani’s absence “will depend on the evolution of the injury over the coming days”.

Speaking on French television on Sunday, manager Thomas Tuchel said: “There is no good news for Edi this morning.”

He added: “There are still examinations today at our training centre, the club will speak a little later, but in my opinion the news is not going to be very good. It will be very difficult for him to play.

“There is a very small hope. We always hope but the first exams are not good.”

The absence of both Cavani and Neymar leaves World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe as the only fit member of PSG’s famed front three.

