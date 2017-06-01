Huge change of heart as Man Utd ‘abandon Griezmann plan’

Manchester United are reported to have shelved their interest in Antoine Griezmann and will instead focus their energies on signing a centre forward this summer.

The Atletico Madrid forward was believed to be the club’s major target this summer with a £86million deal reportedly close; the deal seemingly drawing ever closer after the player dropped several pointers to the move during interviews with various television outlets.

The Daily Telegraph’s James Ducker is among a number of journalists reporting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s serious knee injury has led United to change their plans for the transfer window, with the recruitment of a centre forward now Jose Mourinho’s main concern.

That would tie in with suggestions on Wednesday that United had made a £73million bid for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, while Torino striker Andrea Belotti and Romelu Lukaku of Everton another rumoured target.

According to Ducker’s sources, that means the club’s long-standing interest in Atletico forward Griezmann has been shelved for now.

Sources have confirmed #mufc have changed priorities in recent weeks and will now NOT move for Griezmann at this time (1/2) — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 1, 2017

The Ibra injury has forced #mufc to change from wanting a No 10 (Griezmann) to now needing another No 9, which becomes the priority (2/2) — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 1, 2017

Ducker went on to explain that United are still expected to hand Ibrahimovic a new deal, despite his season-ending knee injury sustained in the Europa League final.

Furthermore, he also states that Griezmann remains a player of interest to United, but the club won’t look to sign him this summer.

Sources add that Griezmann remains a player of interest to #mufc and cannot rule out a move in future but won't be happening at this time — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 1, 2017

The news will also provide a timely boost for Atletico Madrid after the club’s ban from signing players until January 1, 2018, was upheld by CAS on Thursday morning.