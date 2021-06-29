Huge Chelsea bid needed to grant Tuchel upgrade on star he wants out

Chelsea would need to make a huge offer to fend off Real Madrid if they are to sign a Euro 2020 star impressing Thomas Tuchel, per a report.

The German boss had a transformative effect on the Blues’ ailing season last year. In just six months, Tuchel guided Chelsea to their second Champions League success, but that has seemingly not dampened their enthusiasm in the transfer market.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Chelsea have been linked with bringing in a world class centre-forward to complete their jigsaw. Erling Haaland appears to be the club’s top priority, and a major hurdle is said to have been recently cleared.

Tuchel’s standing at Stamford Bridge is currently as high as it will ever be. As such, he is set to be given free reign to reshape the squad in his image.

That could involve making moves in positions that otherwise would not be deemed an issue, such as left-back.

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri on the books. However, the latter two of that trio have been linked with Inter Milan to replace Achraf Hakimi amid his impending exit.

As such, Sport Witness (citing Italian publication Il Messaggero) reveal that Chelsea are eyeing an Italian upgrade to challenge Chilwell.

June 29 Transfer Chatter - Latest on Ramos future, Roma want Rui Patrício and Chelsea determined to keep Alonso Sergio Ramos is weighing up his options, with Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich waiting on the Real Madrid defender, Roma are preparing a £13m offer for Wolves keeper Rui Patrício and Chelsea want to keep hold of Marcos Alonso

They report that both Chelsea and Real Madrid have been wowed by Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola at Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old left Juventus for Roma in 2018 in a deal worth €29.5 million. He has since gone from strength to strength, and his impressive showing on the international stage will likely require a far larger offer to prise him away from Jose Mourinho’s side.

If such an offer were to be lodged, Roma could be open to sanctioning his sale.

England vs Germany: Kane to find his shooting boots – at last

They are deemed ‘attentive to every type of offer’ they will receive. But with his contract running through to 2024, it would seem unlikely he would be allowed to leave on the cheap.

From Tuchel’s perspective, he reportedly ‘would like to sell Emerson’. That comes after it was recently stated Alonso may in fact he denied the opportunity to leave.

Should Emerson depart, Spinazzola could be the man to fill the void in the squad if Tuchel gets his way.

Chelsea potential buyers in Barcelona fire sale

Meanwhile, Chelsea have interjected themselves into a three-way scrap for a Barcelona star who is one of four tipped to leave the Camp Nou this summer, per a report.

Citing French outlet Le10Sport, the Sun note that Chelsea are a contender to sign Miralem Pjanic.

Barcelona in deep financial debt. A premature Pjanic exit is on the cards along with departures for Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti.

Former club Juventus and PSG are also credited with interest, and it is stated Pjanic previously indicated his desire to return to Turin.

However, Juventus are deemed ‘not keen’ on a permanent move, and instead are likely only to offer a loan option. That has left the door ajar for Chelsea and PSG who are both considering ‘loan bids’ themselves.

READ MORE: Chelsea make first Erling Haaland transfer move with surprise makeweight in reported bid