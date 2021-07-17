New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reported to have persuaded Heung-min Son to stay at the club and commit to a bumper new deal at the club.

The South Korean has just enjoyed his best season to date in a Tottenham shirt. He netted 20 goals and added a further 11 shifts alongside Harry Kane. However, it ultimately proved an underwhelming season for Spurs as they finished down in seventh.

And with Kane reportedly pushing hard for an exit, speculation has suggested that Son could look to follow him out the door.

Tottenham though were always keen to tie Son down to a new deal. To that end, talks over a new deal at the club have been going on for months.

However, their struggles in 2020/21, together with Son’s regret at Jose Mourinho’s exit, had left an element on doubt.

Nuno though has made talks with Son one of his most urgent priorities since taking charge at Spurs. And now, as per Football Insider, the Portuguese coach has sold Son his vision and convinced him to stay.

They report Son will sign a new deal worth over £200,000 a week. That is likely to tie the 28-year-old to the club until 2024 and end speculation he could leave this summer.

That contract is expected to be confirmed in the coming days in what will be a timely boost for Tottenham.

In 280 Spurs appearances in total, Son has netted a hugely impressive 107 times as well as laid on 64 assists.

Nuno hoping to keep Kane

Nuno, meanwhile, still appears to be banking on Kane staying at Tottenham this summer.

“All the conversations that we had, all of the squad that we have available – and we have a lot of good players – I can count on. I am counting on each and every one of them,” he said.

“I had a lot of meetings, we spoke about a lot of things. But one thing is for sure, what we speak about between us, stays between us.

“What I can say about that is Harry Kane is one of the best football players in the world and he’s with us, he’s our player, he’s Tottenham’s player. That can make us very proud.”

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Spurs manager Nuno added: “Harry is our player. That is period. No need to talk about anything else.

“Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy and when Harry comes again we will have time to speak and have good conversations.”