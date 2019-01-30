Huge Coutinho twist clears Man Utd to launch sensational swap bid

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, according to a report.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled for form this season and has failed to fill the void left by the injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Sport recently claimed that Coutinho will speak to Ernesto Valverde about his long-term prospects amid links to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Marca meanwhile stated Coutinho, who has made 20 starts in all competitions this term, will be kept in the starting line-up in a bid to build his confidence, although when Dembele returns from injury his place will be in jeopardy.

However the latest report from Sport suggests that that Valverde has ‘given up’ hope of turning Coutinho’s fortunes around.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss is apparently completely unconvinced by his ability to play in a midfield three, and he is low in the pecking order for a spot on the wing.

According to Mundo Deportivo suggests that the Catalan giants could already be lining up Coutinho’s replacement in United midfielder Juan Mata.

Mata’s agent has flown to Barcelona to initiate talks over a possible deal, while the Manchester Evening News state that the Red Devils have offered the Spaniard fresh terms, but that there are disagreements.

It’s claimed United wanted to tie Mata down to a new £140,000 a week deal in the wake of rival interest from Arsenal – but the interest from Barcelona offers fresh concern for the club’s efforts to keep the Spanish playmaker beyond this summer.

