Huge decision pushes Man Utd launch fresh bid for major £95m target

Manchester United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, if the latest reports from Italy are to be believed.

After clarifying the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United chief Ed Woodward is expected to back the Norwegian in the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer is expected to be in the market for a new centre-half, with questions marks over the United rearguard this season, which has conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven.

United have also been tipped to make a big-money move for Napoli star Koulibaly, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

It has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a fee of as much as £95m this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

However, a report from The Independent claims United’s hopes of finally agreeing a deal with the Serie A giants has been given a huge boost as Koulibaly has decided to change agents.

The player has apparently appointed his brother as his representative, having parted with agent Bruno Satin recently.

It even goes on to claim that Koulibaly is holding out for another offer from United this summer, suggesting his heart is set on both a Napoli exit and a move to Old Trafford.

