Liverpool, Chelsea alerted to availability of £131m attacker

Real Madrid will cash in on a star forward should the correct offer arrive amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, a report claims.

Recent reports from the Spanish media have suggested that the Blues will be given first refusal on Spain international Marco Asensio as Florentino Perez continues his push to bring Eden Hazard the other way.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is said to be a big admirer of Asensio, and Don Balon claims that the Premier League club are reported to have told Real that they want the Spain star as part of any deal for Hazard or they won’t sell.

Belgium playmaker Hazard appears more and more likely to quit Stamford Bridge this summer, despite one former Blues teammate indicating that he could actually pen a new deal.

However Chelsea are not alone in their pursuit of Asensio, and it seems that their Premier League rivals Liverpool have been alerted to the latest developments.

Don Balon are now reporting that Real will consider offers for the 23-year-old in the summer, something which has caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

The outlet suggests Los Blancos could let Asensio leave the Bernabeu for around £131million (€150m), with his recent ‘anonymous’ performance in Real’s 2-1 defeat to Girona a possible factor for both the player and the club to consider parting.

