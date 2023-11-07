Huge double Man City transfer ramps up with West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle all involved

Manchester City intend to bid again for West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta, and the potential move could spell the end for Kalvin Phillips who Tottenham and Newcastle are mobilising for, per reports.

West Ham and Man City struck an agreement in principle over an £80m transfer for Paqueta in the off-season. However, the move fell through once Paqueta became embroiled in a betting investigation led by the FA.

The probe related to three incidents in which Paqueta received yellow cards. Per Sky Sports, ‘a larger than usual number of bets were placed in Brazil’ on Paqueta receiving a booking in one instance.

With the transfer put on ice, Man City turned their attention to alternatives and explored moves for Eberechi Eze and Matheus Nunes. Pep Guardiola’s side would go on to sign the latter when striking a £53m agreement with Wolves.

However, online outlet Football Transfers claimed in late-October that City have unfinished business with Brazil international Paqueta.

Per their write-up, Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to ‘make another approach’ for Paqueta once the FA’s investigation has concluded.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano previously confirmed Paqueta’s West Ham contract contains a release clause worth £85m. The clause becomes active next summer, meaning it cannot be triggered in the upcoming January window.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed West Ham have discussed a new contract with Paqueta that would also see the clause altered.

The Hammers would preferably remove the clause altogether, though a compromise could see the £85m figure raised.

Now, a second source in the form of journalist Rudi Galetti has doubled down on the claims City will bid again for Paqueta.

Taking to X, the reporter stated Man City ‘are still planning another attempt for Lucas Paqueta’.

Whether the reignited pursuit would come in January or at season’s end wasn’t made clear.

Paqueta was a £51m signing from Lyon just over one year ago. As such, West Ham will be in line to collect a sizeable profit even if losing the 26-year-old to the £85m release clause next summer.

Paqueta isn’t the only midfield deal being eyed at the Etihad, however.

Tottenham, Newcastle step up Kalvin Phillips pursuit

Kalvin Phillips is widely expected to be on the move in 2024. His chances of retaining his place in England’s squad for Euro 2024 could hinge on playing regularly between now and season’s end.

With Rodri in situ at the Etihad, only a transfer away in January will aid Phillips’ international ambitions.

Newcastle and Tottenham are two clubs various sources have confirmed are on Phillips’ trail.

According to Galetti’s update, the pair are ramping up the pressure on their transfer rivals for the move.

While that’s a rather vague statement, the inference is their interest is genuine and with the January window less than two months away, they’re getting their ducks in a row ahead of launching a move.

TEAMtalk revealed competition will come from Italian giant Juventus. Max Allegri’s side are currently two midfielders light after losing Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli (betting) to suspension.

Juventus would prefer a loan with an option – not an obligation – to buy. In the event Man City make it clear it’s a permanent sale or bust, The Mirror claimed Phillips’ asking price will be set at £50m.

That’s a hefty price to pay for a player who’s barely kicked a ball since joining from Leeds United. However, Newcastle and Spurs both have a need for midfield reinforcements for contrasting reasons.

Newcastle have lost Sandro Tonali to a betting suspension. Tottenham, meanwhile, are set to be without Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr when the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway on January 13.

